Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan reveal the reason for their breakup: ‘Since we were 16’

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have decided to call it quits. The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham opened up about his recent breakup with the 21-year-old model, sharing the news with his fans and followers, and revealing that their 5-year relationship has come to an end.

The former celebrity couple started their romance in 2019, but it seems things have fizzled out for the pair. “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Romeo wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a throwback photo of them.

And while the two celebrities are not together anymore, they still have love for each other and remain friends, as they also stated. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other,” Romeo added, explaining that they “still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

“This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature,” Mia went on to write about the split. “We aren’t together romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other,” she wrote, adding red heart emojis.

Mia had also been a part of the Beckham family since she started dating Romeo, with Victoria even collaborating with her in 2022, releasing a denim collection with the model. “Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule,“ she said to Vogue at the time.