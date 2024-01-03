The Beckham family welcomes 2024 in style with one couple missing

As 2024 officially began, celebrities worldwide celebrated the new year with their loved ones. The Beckham family, known for their close-knit bond, rang in the new year together as a family, except for one couple. Victoria, 49, and David Beckham’s, 48, eldest son, Brooklyn, 24, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, were notably missing from the celebration.



Victoria shared a gallery of photos from their New Year’s Eve celebration on Monday, showcasing the family’s stylish looks. The fashion designer looked stunning in a green bodycon gown alongside her athletic husband and their children, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper Seven, 12. Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regan, 21, was also in attendance.

While it remains unclear where the family spent the final moments of 2023, it looks like they may have celebrated at home with private chefs. The celebration marked an exciting time for Romeo, who celebrated the new year as a legal drinking adult for the first time. He smiled happily with his glass of wine.

On her Instagram story, Victoria shared an adorable mirror selfie with her mini-me, Harper Seven. The 12-year-old looked adorable in her black gown, smiling with her mom.



©Victoria Beckham



Harper Seven looked adorable in her gown

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, were unable to join the festivities, as they rang in the new year with her family in Florida. Since they both have close-knit families, they have to choose their celebrations wisely.

To ensure her son and daughter-in-law didn’t feel left out, the Spice Girls member shared a photo with Brooklyn, Nicola, and the family on her Instagram story, wishing them a happy new year. “We love you,” she wrote, tagging the couple.



©Victoria Beckham



Victoria made sure the missing couple felt the love

Nicola shared her own gallery of photos on Instagram from their celebration, which had similar vibes to her in-laws. She looked incredible in a gold NYE dress as she posed with Brooklyn. The happily married couple also shared a kiss at night.

