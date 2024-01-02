Madonna and her kids spotted in St. Barts during family vacation: Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie

Madonna and her kids are making the most out of their vacation in St. Barts. The celebrity family was spotted going on a boat ride on Sunday, December 31. Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie were photographed enjoying the warm weather and watching the sunset with their friends.

The pair spent some quality time with Madonna on New Year’s Eve, with the iconic singer taking a break from her successful Celebration Tour to party with her family. “Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go— It’s A Good Life,“ the singer wrote on Instagram, wishing a ”Happy 2024“ to all her fans and followers.

Madonna shared a series of photos with her six children, 27-year-old Lourdes, 23-year-old Rocco, 18-year-old David, 17-year-old Mercy, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere. The celebrity family has shown support for their mom in recent months following her health scare, even making special appearances during her tour.

Madonna can be seen wearing a leather corset paired with ripped jeans lace gloves and a statement necklace. She made sure to pose with every member of her family and took to social media to share the best photos, including a selfie of her daughter Lourdes.

Madonna has been showing off her dance moves and incredible voice during her latest performances as part of her tour, even bringing her boyfriend Josh Popper to the stage during one of her recent shows. The couple seem to be spending some time apart during the holidays, as the athlete was not present during their family vacation in St. Barts.