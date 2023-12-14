Madonna’s boyfriend Josh Popper joins her on stage in New York City concert

Madonna had the best time at her latest concert in New York City. The iconic singer continues her ‘Celebration’ tour in the United States, with many surprises for her fans apart from her incredible performance and stunning costume changes.

The 65-year-old musician has previously surprised the audience by taking her children Lourdes Leon, Mercy, Estere, and Rocco Ritchie to the stage, apart from some of her celebrity friends, including Donatella Versace, Julia Fox, FKA Twigs, Diplo, Arca, among others.

This time Madonna decided to change things up by including her romantic partner in the performance, during a ballroom-inspired segment of her show. The singer brought her 29-year-old boyfriend Josh Popper to the stage, giving 10s to the dancers and cheering as they showed off their moves while dancing to her hit song ‘Vogue.’

The pair were all smiles sharing a sweet moment, with Madonna even kissing Josh on the cheek while the audience cheered. The couple looked happier than ever and also took a moment to pose for photos when the song ended.

Madonna wore a metallic ensemble, which included a tight corset and a pair of strappy heels. She also styled her hair in a blonde bob and completed the look with sparkly opera gloves. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, who is known for being a professional boxer, wore a casual outfit, including ripped jeans and a graphic T-shirt.

Fans of the singer praised her performance, however, others shared their discontent online as the show started at nearly 11 p.m. Madonna didn’t address the change of schedule, but a close source to the singer revealed to Page Six that the delay was caused by tech issues.