Madonna brings daughters Lourdes and Mercy to the stage on opening night of her Celebration Tour

Madonna proves she is a proud mom. The singer started her highly anticipated Celebration Tour in high spirits at the London 02 Arena, singing her hit songs and surprising the audience with an incredible performance and a sweet moment, bringing her daughters Lourdes Leon and Mercy James to the stage.

Fans of the singer showed their excitement after Madonna invited her kids to take the stage, with Mercy showing her dance moves and making the crowd go crazy, while Lourdes and Madonna cheered. The special moment was a tribute to the ballroom community after the singer performed her song Vogue.

Madonna and Lourdes can be seen giving Mercy her 10s after her performance, wearing a black and yellow ensemble, paired with black boots. Madonna wore a black corset minidress for this segment of the concert, paired with black gloves and silver heels, with Lourdes also wearing a black minidress and matching leather boots.

The singer kicked off her tour with six sold-out shows in London, featuring over 40 songs and paying tribute to Michael Jackson with visual elements during the performance. Madonna had several custom changes throughout the concert, getting the party started and going through different eras of her career.

Some of her greatest songs, including ‘Ray of Light,’ ‘La Isla Bonita,’ ‘Like a Virgin,’ and ‘Hung Up,’ were part of the incredible setlist. The singer was all smiles dancing and singing, with her family in the audience. She went on to share a message of love at one point of her performance, asking fans to “bring light to the world” and “unite from a place of light and love.”