Madonna spotted looking strong and riding bikes ahead of her Barcelona concert

Madonna is looking great. The pop star was spotted riding bikes and enjoying the city as she prepared for her concert in Barcelona, which is a part of her “Celebration Tour.” The concert is one show of dozens she has planned across Europe and North America, demonstrating how well she’s recovered following the infection she suffered earlier this year.

©GrosbyGroup



Madonna in Barcelona

Madonna was spotted riding bikes in Barcelona with a friend. She was wearing a black and custom made sweatpant and sweater with an “M” printed on them. She rounded out the look with a black cap, matching sunglasses, and some white trainer shoes. She wore her blonde hair in two pigtails.

Over the past month, Madonna has performed in numerous stages, bringing out her kids to perform alongside her on various shows. While the health scare she suffered was significant, it seems like she’s doing much better, and has been performing at a 100 percent.

©GrosbyGroup



Madonna in Barcelona

Madonna’s kids have been a great help over the past year

Following her bacterial infection, Madonna has discussed how important her kids’ support has been. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”

A source claims that while the kids don’t want her to push herself while on tour, they know she’s happy to be performing. “They trust that she’s listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be,” said a source to US Weekly. Madonna has six kids: Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17 and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

Related Video: Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration Loading the player...