Madonna gets emotional on stage talking about her health scare: ‘I was unconscious’

Madonna is opening up about her health scare during her latest concert in Belgium, as part of her Celebration Tour. The iconic singer shared her thoughts with the audience on Saturday night, revealing that it is a “miracle” to be performing for her fans, and showing her appreciation after going through a full recovery.

The 65-year-old got emotional while opening up about how she felt during the difficult moment. “Less than four months ago, I was in the hospital and I was unconscious and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said to her fans. “It’s a f—ing miracle that I’m here right now.”

She continued to talk about the support of her family, and looked back at the tragic death of her mom after battling breast cancer when the singer was just 5 years old. “My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me, she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go,’” Madonna added.

“I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live,” she concluded. “And I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that. I must tell you that I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support.”

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been full of surprises so far, bringing many celebrity guests to the stage, and surprising the audience in London on the opening night. The singer started the tour in high spirits, singing her hit songs and bringing her daughters Lourdes Leon, Estere, and Mercy James for a special performance.