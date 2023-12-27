Madonna celebrates Christmas with her ‘Santa Babies’

Madonna spent her Christmas with her closest loved ones. The pop star shared a video alongside her six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Estere and Stella.

Yesterday, Madonna shared a video packed with some of the photos taken over Christmas weekend. Set to “Santa Baby,” the video shows various photos of Madonna, including one with Lourdes standing in front of the Christmas tree. Other photos show her kids having fun over the holidays, opening presents and hanging out with their horses and animals.

Some photos show Madonna and her kids dressed up for the occasion, with her and Mercy posing in front of the dinner table. While Madonna opted for a black dress, Mercy wore a red one. “Santa babies,” she captioned the post.

©GettyImages



Madonna and her daughter Mercy performing at one of her concerts

Madonna’s emotional year

This past year has been an emotional one for Madonna. In the summer, the 65 year old was hospitalized after contracting an infection, resulting in the postponement of her tour and a health scare that rattled her family. Madonna has opened up about her terrifying experience on social media and on her concerts, addressing the audience and sharing how much she values the fact that she’s doing better now.

"The fact that I'm here right now is the miracle," she said at her concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. "A couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and saw my six incredible children around me," she said, adding, "By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room."

"And I was thinking, 'What if I left my children?' That would destroy me to leave my children at this moment in their lives. I wasn't thinking about me. I was thinking about them, and I was thinking about my mother and how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind."