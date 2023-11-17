Lourdes Leon shows off her incredible figure in Y2K ensemble and stunning makeup look

Lourdes Leon is posing in her best Y2K look. Madonna’s daughter showed off her toned abs and belly button ring in a recent photoshoot for Coca-Cola, rocking a stunning makeup look that included blue eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

The 27-year-old model wore a metallic silver top paired with wide-leg jeans and a white belt. Lourdes styled her hair in soft waves, posing for the brand as part of their Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar campaign, and holding a light blue Coca-Cola can.

The campaign was created with AI, with Lourdes sharing her thoughts about the collaboration. “Collaborating with [Coca-Cola] to celebrate the future for its new limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola 3000 Zero Sugar, created with AI,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lourdes continues her modeling and singing career, most recently paying tribute to her mom Madonna with her latest song. “This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen,’” she explained.

“That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her and hope that this translates,” Lourdes concluded.

The model has a great relationship with her mom, recently making a surprise appearance during the opening night of Madonna’s world tour. Lourdes took the stage with the iconic musician and her sisters Estere and Mercy James, surprising the audience with some incredible performances.

The special moment was a tribute to the ballroom community after the singer performed her song Vogue, with Estere showing her dance moves and Lourdes and Madonna cheering for her. Mercy James also joined her mom for a special piano performance later that night.