Madonna brings Santa Claus to the stage and suffers minor fall during performance

Madonna continues her successful ‘Celebration’ tour. The iconic singer has been surprising fans with some special guests while performing her hit song ‘Vogue.’ This time the singer gave an incredible show in Washington, DC, inviting none other than Santa Claus to the stage.

The musician was all smiles accompanied by Santa while watching the dancers and judging their dance skills. Santa can be seen giving 10s to the dancers before one of them decides to give him a lap dance, with the audience cheering and showing their excitement.

However, Santa suffered a minor fall following the lap dance, as he suddenly lost his balance with the dancer on top of him, causing the pair to fall. He can be seen looking for his glasses and hat while Madonna looks shocked and laughs, helping Santa to get back on his chair.

This is not the first special guest that appears on stage during this segment of the concert, as she previously invited Stella McCartney, FKA Twigs, Donatella Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Julia Fox, Diplo, Arca, and more of her celebrity friends to fill in the role of judge.

Apart from her friends, Madonna has also taken to the stage some of her family members, including her daughter Lourdes Leon who joined her at the opening concert, as well as her son Rocco Ritchie. She also invited her boyfriend Josh Popper to the stage at her concert in New York City.

The pair were all smiles sharing a sweet moment, with Madonna even kissing Josh on the cheek while the audience cheered. The couple looked happier than ever and also took a moment to pose for photos when the song ended.