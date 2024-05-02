Madonna is in Brazil to celebrate 40 years of music with a free concert

Madonna is celebrating her lenghty and succesful career with a free concert in Brazil. The news were shared in March of this year, with Madonna sharing a statement on her website, where she revealed that the concert would be the last stop of her “Celebration tour.” It’s expected to be her largest concert ever.“The show will be free of charge as a thank you to her fans for celebrating more than four decades of her music over the course of the epic global run of the tour,” explained the statement.

When and where is the concert?

Madonna ha levantado una pasarela entre el hotel Copacabana de Río y el escenario donde cerrará The Celebration Tour. Madonna, ministra de Obras Públicaspic.twitter.com/bNUP1QGenM — Martín Bianchi Tasso (@martinbianchi) May 1, 2024

The concert will take place this May 4th at the Copacabana Beach. Entrance will work on a first come first serve basis, with tickets handed out at the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel.

“The traffic is chaos but the concert will be great, especially because it’s Madonna, the queen of pop,” said Borges, a resident of the area, to the publication Japan Today.

When did Madonna arrive to Brazil?

The stage for Madonna’s concert

Madonna appears to have arrived in Brazil earlier this week. Over the past couple of hours, Madonna has been sharing all manner of Instagram stories referencing her concert in Rio. According to various news publications, residents of Rio have been decorating the city to welcome Madonna, with there being many signs and posters that read “Welcome, queen.”

Can you watch the concert on TV?

Since the concert is such a historic occasion, it will be broadcast on TV Globo, a brazilian channel. It’s unknown if the concert will be broadcast internationally.

What about the heat wave that’s affecting Brazil?

The stage for Madonna’s concert

Over the past couple of months, Rio de Janeiro has recorded some of its hottest days. The city’s heat index registered numbers of 62.3 degrees Celsius this past March, the hottest record in over a decade. It’s unknown if the weather will impact the show in any way, but it’s an important fact for concertgoers to keep in mind.