Anne Hathaway praises Madonna and Britney Spears, and reveals the ‘ultimate’ pop song

Anne Hathaway is captivating viewers with her latest role in ‘The Idea of You,’ acting alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the ultimate love story. The Hollywood star plays a 40-year-old mom who falls in love with a singer at Coachella, in a wholesome rom-com that seems to be loosely inspired by One Direction and Harry Styles.

The actress attended the red carpet of the movie in New York City and revealed that she doesn’t “know that much about boy bands” in real life. During her interview with Billboard, Anne was asked about her favorite bands, to which she responded: “I was trying to be diplomatic, but the truth is, I’m going totally blank right now.”

However, she is a fan of pop, as just last year she went viral for showing off her dance moves and singing along to ABBA’s hit song ‘Dancing Queen’ at the Valentino after-party as part of Paris Fashion Week. During her interview, the star revealed that she is also a fan of Madonna and Britney Spears.

“The ultimate pop song for me is ‘Like a Prayer’ by Madonna, followed by close second, ‘…Baby One More Time’ by Britney [Spears],” she admitted to the publication, naming her favorite Britney track. “We’re really lucky right now — we’re living in this glory time of pop music. There’s so many ones out there right now, but those two … I think ‘Toxic’ is really amazing too.”

Meanwhile, her co-star revealed that he is, in fact, a fan of boy bands. “There’s a song that I used to perform in front of my parents and my sister,” the actor said to Billboard. “I think it was called ‘Incomplete’ by the Backstreet Boys. It’s so melodramatic, so I think that’s what makes it a perfect boy band song.”