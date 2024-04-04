Shakira is allegedly dating Lucien Laviscount after split from Gerard Piqué

Rumors have been swirling about Shakira and Lucien Laviscount, who starred in her spicy “Punteria” music video with Cardi B. There’s no denying their chemistry, and according to DailyMail insiders, they are dating! The Colombian reportedly fell for him on set - but some of her friends are concerned.





Last month, Shakira, who is starring on ‘Hot Ones,’ and the 31-year-old were spotted at dinner together, after her surprise concert in Times Square, New York City, so there have been some clues that things were heating up. According to DailyMail sources, “they are seeing each other but are not heavily involved yet.”

After Shakira’s public break up with Gerard Piqué, which she has used for motivation, pouring her broken heart into her music, it’s natural that friends have her best interests in mind. According to DailyMail insiders, some of the 47-year-old’s friends are scared the Emily in Paris star will break her heart.



Shakira, who shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with the soccer player, met on set back in February.

She reportedly “wants love” but her friends fear Lucien is a player and “just wants people to know his name, and she provides that.” The sources also claimed the “Hip’s Dont Lie” star is “not over” Piqué and that her circle knows “Lucien is a rebound.”

Laviscount’s dating history

©Channel 5



Celebrity Big Brother

There is a 16-year age gap between the actor and singer, which isn’t the first time he’s dated an older woman. When he was 19 he had a connection with his Celebrity Big Brother costar, then-31-year-old Kerry Katona. Things seemed pretty serious between them, but Katona recently took to her column on OK! Magazine to clarify, writing, “Lucien was very charming when I met him in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2011 and we had a good time, but he was never officially my boyfriend...”



He was later rumored to be dating ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson in 2021 after photos of them kissing made their way to social media. He also reportedly dated her ex-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2012.