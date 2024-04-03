Shakira is getting spicy on the popular talk show ‘Hot Ones’: How to watch

Shakira continues to promote her new album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.’ This time the Colombian singer will be appearing on the popular talk show ‘Hot Ones,’ where she will be testing her spice level by eating 10 spicy chicken wings, one spicier than the other.

“This week on Hot Ones we got Shakira vs. The Wings of Death,” the show shared on social media, with many of her fans getting excited to see the singer answer some interesting questions about her career and personal life while eating a very spicy meal.

“Hotter than the Sauce!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “This is gonna be interesting cause Colombia doesn’t have spicy food like other countries.” The new episode is set to be released on YouTube, Thursday, April 4 at 11 AM ET.

However, other online users are wondering if she will be asked about her recent thoughts on the ‘Barbie’ film, which caused controversy online, as Shakira revealed that she disliked the storyline. “Ask her about the Barbie movie,” one person commented after the announcement was shared on Instagram, while someone else wrote, “Are you able to make all of the wings in the shape of Barbie?”

But despite the commentary, fans of the singer are thrilled to see her on the show, as only a few Latinos have appeared on ‘Hot Wings,’ including Ice Spice and Pedro Pascal. The show also shared a clip online, with Shakira getting ready to be interviewed.

The singer was all smiles wearing a black dress and a chain necklace. “Hey I’m Shakira and I’m gonna be on Hot Ones this week,” she says in the clip, teasing the upcoming episode.