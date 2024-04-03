Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law approves of his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is doing great. Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie, recently discussed Kelce’s notorious romantic life, and has shared that his dynamic with Swift is “amazing.”

©GettyImages



Taylow Swift watching the Kansas City Chiefs game

Kylie Kelce made an appearance on the Today Show, where she shared an update on Swift and Kelce, one of the most watched couples in the world. She revealed that she and her family will always support Kelce, no matter what he does. “Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy,” she said. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field.”

When discussing his relationship with Swift, or with a “special someone,” as they referred to her on the show, she said, “It’s been amazing.”

©GettyImages



Swift and Kelce at the Super Bowl

Kelce has discussed his relationship with Swift

Kelce’s family has discussed the media attention, revealing that they’re not fans of it, even if they approve of his relationship with Swift. In his case, while Kelce clearly values his privacy and respects Swift’s decision to keep things quiet, he’s discussed his relationship with some news outlets.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid," he said to the Wall Street Journal when discussing the couple’s origins and how he orchestrated a meeting with Swift.

Over the past couple of months, the couple has been spotted together numerous times. Kelce has been attending some of her concerts to show his support, and the two were also spotted enjoying themselves on the beach.