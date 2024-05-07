The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red Carpet©GettyImages
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth wear matching looks at the Met Gala

They were the cutest couple

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Met Gala Monday! Taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports, are dressed to impress. The theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name. The co-chairs have made their way up the stairs, including Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth©GettyImages

The couple stunned in matching looks from Tom Ford. Pataky wore a gold gown with fun accessories: a gold crown that had pearls along the top, rings, and chunky bracelets. Her makeup was also gold, with a bright highlighter. Hemsworth wore a cream wool three-piece suit showing off a little chest with gold necklaces, and black leather boots.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red Carpet©GettyImages

While talking to La La Anthony about his duties as co-chair, the Thor star called it an “honor” but admitted he had to turn to his wife for help. “To be honest, I had to ask my wife about the logistics and what happens at this event. I’ve never been. Elsa’s been, but she knows much more about the fashion world,” he told the host.

Overall, Hemsworth said he was thankful. “Being from Australia, a little coastal town, this is all very new to me. But I’m excited to be here and thankful, and grateful I have a beautiful date with me here too,” he gushed about his wife.

Hemsworth’s fellow co-chairs are Jennifer Lopez,Bad Bunny, and Zendaya. The co-chairs are involved in a range of duties and help choose the theme for the evening, which will inspire the outfits and decorations we see throughout the night. They are sure to be among the best dressed of the night as they set the tone for the dress code.

During the special night, they will serve as hosts and welcome the guests onto the red carpet as they make their way to dinner. What actually happens in the Met Gala is a secret.

