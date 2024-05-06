Karol G makes her Met Gala debut with an ethereal look and blonde hair

Karol G continues her successful career. The Colombian singer is enjoying the success of her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour and continues to captivate the hearts of her audience with her incredible performances and wholesome moments during her shows. This time, the musician is making headlines for her looks, as she is making her official debut at the 2024 Met Gala.

The singer was spotted preparing for the exclusive event in New York City, arriving at her hotel for a final fitting of her ensemble. Karol G was photographed at The Mark Hotel, covered from head-to-toe on her way to the event, to make her look a bigger surprise, posing for the cameras at the red carpet.

Karol G decided to wear a dreamy look for the evening, as the dress code for the event was ‘The Garden of Time,’ centered around the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ The singer wore a nude corset dress with adornments and paired the ensemble with a headpiece.

Her latest fashion moment comes after the singer performed in Argentina and Chile, as part of her world tour following the release of her album. Apart from traveling around the world and performing for her fans, she also received incredible recognition at the Latin American Music Awards, where she was honored with six awards, becoming one of the biggest winners of the night, alongside her boyfriend Feid, who also received six awards.