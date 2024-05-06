Met Gala honorary guest: Meet fashion designer Jonathan Anderson

If you’re even remotely interested in fashion, you’ve likely come across the distinctive work of Jonathan Anderson. This Irish designer has carved a niche for himself in the fashion world, both through his stellar performance as Creative Director of the Spanish maison Loewe and the unique pieces he crafts for his eponymous brand, JW Anderson.

©Launchmetrics Spotlight



Spring / Summer 2023

Becoming an Honorary Chair at the Met Gala is a difficult feat, as one must have made significant contributions to the fashion industry. This coveted position is appointed by the Costume Institute and Anna Wintour, and it recognizes Jonathan Anderson’s recent impact on fashion. This year, he will be attending with Shou Chew, the CEO of TikTok, as an honorary guest.

The beginnings of the designer

Although Anderson initially sought to pursue an acting career, it was after some acting courses that he discovered his true passion for fashion. He graduated from the London College of Fashion to start in the fashion world as a Visual Merchandiser at Prada. Once with experience, he created his brand in 2008 JW Anderson.

It was not until 2013 that Loewe appointed Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director. Since then, his creations have gone viral thanks to his creative and original nature. The Irishman is characterized by designing simple but innovative and, above all, very original silhouettes.

©Launchmetrics Spotlight





The designer’s contributions in recent years

Anderson is the mastermind behind the Spanish brand’s sought-after Puzzle Bag, among many other designs worn by the most popular it-girls. The use of color and particular graphic elements are some of the differentiators that the designer uses to stand out from the rest of the fashion offerings.

Since Anderson joined Loewe as Creative Director, the house has positioned itself as one of the leading trendsetters in the fashion world. That is why it is no surprise that a few weeks ago, the 39-year-old designer topped the list of the 100 most influential people in the contemporary world, according to TIME magazine. Additionally, he is the creator behind the costumes for Zendya’s most recent film, “Challengers.”