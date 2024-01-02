Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira share video of their highlights of their year

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are reminiscing about their life-changing year. The couple, who married in early 2023 and gave birth to their first child some months later, has experienced a lot of emotions over the past 12 months. They shared a video of their wedding, showing some of their guests and themselves having an incredible time.

The video was shared on social media, and shows Anthony, Ferreira and some of their wedding guests having a blast at the luxurious party. “The most special year of all,” reads the video’s caption in Spanish. It shows the two dancing, with Ferreira wearing a white dress with a skirt made out of feathers. Her hair is loose and curled, flowing down her back. She claps her hands as Anthony stands beside her, clapping and cheering on to the music.

The video also shows other couples having a great time, including their close friends David and Victoria Beckham, and Cazzu and Christian Nodal. Maluma also made a brief appearance on the clip, and was recorded dancing and having a great time.

Nadia Ferreira’s special year

In a sepearate social media post, Ferreira opened up about her life-changing 2023, which provided her with incredible oppotunities and experiences. The post is made up of three photos that appear to have been taken during their New Year’s Eve celebration, which was hosted somewhere near the beach. One photo shows Ferreira holding her baby and smiling for the camera, wearing a cream colored dress. The other shows her sitting on Anthony’s lap, with the two making the numbers of 2024 with their hands, with Anthony holding up two fingers and Ferreira holding up four.

“2023 marked my life in the most special way,” she wrote. “Saying goodbye to one of the best years of my life to welcome a new one with my heart open in order to keep sowing special moments alongside my family and all of you. I wish you health, fulfillment, and love. Happy 2024!”