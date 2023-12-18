Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira surprise Paraguayan fans on stage

After a warm welcome in Paraguay, Marc AnthonyandNadia Ferreira enjoyed a magical night at the SND Arena in Asunción, where the singer wrapped up his Viviendo Tour. Ending the tour in Nadia’s homeland added to the significance, making them feel at home. Besides relishing her husband’s performance, the beauty queen joined him on stage, captivating their fans.





Marc Anthony surprised his Paraguayan audience

According to local media such as La Nación, Marc’s concert began at 9:30 pm local time. Marc treated the Paraguayan audience to his best songs, and at the peak of the SND Arena, the salsa singer spoke to them in Guarani, the country’s national language, which Nadia fluently speaks. That’s not all—later in the night, Marc surprised the audience again, displaying his knowledge of Guarani and saying, “Rohayhu Paraguay.” This expression, conveying love and affection, left the Paraguayan audience enchanted.

From the venue’s front row, Nadia and her special guests watched the singer. The model was with her mother, Ludy Ferreira, her sister Ely, and her teenage nephew, Mauricio. Marc pleased his fans with songs like “Pa’lla Voy,” “Flor Pálida,” “Valió la pena,” among others. This concert marked the singer’s second performance in this South American country in his career, and the reception from the Paraguayans was spectacular. “Sharing with family, I feel at home. Thank you for letting me sing to you tonight,” said the multiple Latin GRAMMY winner, as reported by La Nación.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia and Marc Anthony

Marc and Nadia’s Kiss at the SND Arena

The highlight of the evening was when Marc performed the song “Vivir mi vida,” concluding his show. At the audience’s request, the singer invited his beautiful wife to join him on stage. The couple shone on the SND Arena’s stage and received applause from the audience. In addition to deeply admiring Marc, Nadia is a national pride, as she became the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2021, marking the furthest a Paraguayan woman has gone in the competition. The spouses shared a passionate kiss, bidding farewell to their beloved audience.