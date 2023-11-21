Nadia Ferreira responds to allegations that she prevented Miss Dominican Republic from being a Miss Universe finalist

Mariana Downing began making headlines after winning Miss Dominican Republic in 2023. The beauty queen and model has been the talk of the town for months for multiple reasons, being her past relationship with Marc Anthony one of them.her past relationship with Marc Anthony one of them.

When the salsa singer’s wife was confirmed as a part of the Miss Universe selection committee, many began speculating if having Nadia as a juror would affect Mariana’s score. However, when the Miss Dominican Republic didn’t make it to the top finalists, many viewers took to social media to accuse Nadia Ferreira of preventing the contestant from having the possibility of becoming the winner.

©GettyImages



(L - R) Miss Denmark Nikoline Uhrenholt, Miss Dominican Republic Mariana Downing and Miss Ecuador Delary Stoffers Villón participate during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

To clarify her name and the rumors, Nadia told Telemundo’s Carlos Adyan how she feels about the allegations. “First of all, I’m a mature woman; I know what she and all the contestants are going through at that moment,” she responded. “I think she (Mariana Downing) is a very beautiful woman, very beautiful, and she has the possibilities, just like everyone else; I know that she is going to do very well in her career too.”

Nadia Ferreira was crowned Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 and represented Paraguay at Miss Universe 2021, where she placed as the first runner-up. During her reign, Ferreira met Marc Anthony and began a relationship. The 24-year-old and the global music sensation tied the knot in a lavish wedding and welcomed a baby in 2023.

In 2017, Mariana Downing and Marc Anthony had a romantic relationship. Mariana was only 21 at the time, while Marc was almost 49. Despite their considerable age gap, they connected immediately and remained together for several months. Their romance began after the singer had finalized his divorce with Shannon de Lima, his third ex-wife.

©GettyImages



Mariana Downing and Marc Anthony attend the Maestro Cares Foundation’s 4th annual ‘Changing Lives/Building Dreams’ gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 21, 2017 in New York City.

Downing spoke fondly about her ex with HOLA! USA; however, she assured it is just her past. “It was a beautiful moment in my life,” confessed the Dominican beauty. However, she clarified that it is a closed chapter in her life. “I have my life, I have my things, I have my goals ahead,” she expressed. “I don’t have much to say because that’s in the past; I carry that time with a lot of affection, but it’s already past.”