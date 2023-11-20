EXCLUSIVE: Sheynnis Palacios’s first 48 hours as Miss Universe: What is she doing after the pageant?

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants during the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador. While her triumph was filled with emotions, it was just the first layer of the journey ahead.

On Saturday, November 18, Palacios officially joined the Miss Universe family. This one-year job will take her around the globe to work on several charitable activities, attend events, TV shows, and more.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is crowned Miss Universe at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant

As Mexico was confirmed to be the location for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, an HOLA! USA insider has exclusively confirmed that Sheynnis will be making some appearances in Mexico City and Cancun during her first week as a queen.

Sheynnis Palacios’s first 48 hours as Miss Universe

Right after Miss Nicaragua became Miss Universe, it is when all begins! According to our source, the new queen headed backstage to give her first interviews as the new titleholder when the live TV show was over. “We do a few backstage interviews and then a press conference with media covering the event. Then she gets to go back to the hotel and finally have a snack!”

Palacios, who was sharing a room with another contestant during the competition, gets an immediate upgrade, as she is now placed in a separate hotel room. “Her bags are moved up into a private suite, and we bring her family up there to wait for her,” the Miss Universe insider revealed to HOLA! USA. According to our informant, the room is decorated to continue the celebration of her new triumph. “There are many flowers and cake. And then, hopefully, she gets some sleep,” the source says, referring to the adrenaline rush that might keep her awake and thinking about the unforgettable night.

Palacios glammed up and took official photos during her first day as Miss Universe. “The next day, we traditionally have a photo shoot with Fadil Berisha, who photographs all our winners and many others in the pageant community. We also did some more media, including a shoot with Getty Images,” our source revealed.

Sheynnis Palacios was able to reunite with her roomate

During the photoshoot, Sheynnis Palacios was able to reunite with her roommate. “She said goodbye to her best friend and roommate, Miss Mexico, and headed to the airport. She and her manager flew to Miami, where they got a huge reception at the airport from local fans and did a live news hit with VOS TV of Nicaragua,” our informant said.

Miss Nicaragua and Miss Mexico shared hotel rooms during the Miss Universe competition

Sheynnis Palacios’s new life in the United States

All Miss Universe winners traditionally move to New York in the exclusive Miss Universe Organization (MUO) apartment. But before her life-changing move, Palacios and the MUO must complete the necessary paperwork to guarantee a problem-free stay. While she is in Miami, her team reunites to “figure out the logistics of her life in America, including getting her a visa” and a winter coat. “She never really needed a winter jacket before! Little things like that become very important this week,” our source highlighted.

Sheynnis Palacios‘ first Monday as Miss Universe

On Monday, November 20, 48 hours after her crowning, Palacios will interview the most renowned Hispanic TV shows and magazines in the United States. “Today, she’s appearing on several Telemundo programs —our Spanish-language broadcast partner—and I think also she is doing interviews with HOLA!”

Sheynnis Palacios is taking a quick break

On Tuesday morning, “she’ll fly out to Mexico for a few days of relaxing,” Palacios is also expected to appear on Mexican media. Our informant said that Palacio’s schedule will be evolving as time passes. “Eventually, she’ll make it back to NYC and move into the apartment,” our source concluded.

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios poses for a portrait session during the The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Winner’s Media Opportunity at Hotel Real InterContinental San Salvador on November 19, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Stay in the loop to know what else Sheynnis Palacios will do during her Miss Universe year. Plus, her EXCLUSIVE first interview with HOLA! USA and the Américas.