Miss Universe 2023: Run of show live updates, finalists and winner

The wait is finally over, and the final of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition is live from El Salvador. People around the globe gathered in anticipation of knowing which contestant would take the title and coveted crown home.
The show started with 84 delegates (after Miss China withdrew) introducing themselves after a triumphal entrance. In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity.
Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe.
Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the second and third transwomen to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018.
Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2023-2024.
Miss Universe 2023-2024 Run of Show
Top 20 Miss Universe Finalists
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
- Spain: Athenea Paulinha Pérez Nsué
- Puerto Rico: Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo
- Namibia: Jameela Uiras Smith
- Venezuela: Diana Carolina Silva Francisco
- India: Shweta Sharda
- Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
- Chile: Celeste Viel Caballero
- Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy
- USA: Noelia Victoria Voigt Briceño
- Nepal: Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara Garrett
- Peru: Camila Namie Escribens
- Cameroon: Issie Marie Princesse Ndoun
- Colombia: María Camila Avella Montañez
- Pakistan: Erica Robin
- Australia: Moraya Wilson
- Philippines: Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee
- Portugal: Marina Machete Reis
- South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender
- El Salvador: Isabella García-Manzo Gutiérrez
Top 10 Miss Universe Finalists
- Puerto Rico
- Thailand
- Peru
- Colombia
- Nicaragua
- Philippines
- El Salvador
- Venezuela
- Australia
- Spain
Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists
- Australia
- Puerto Rico
- Nicaragua
- Thailand
- Colombia
Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists
- Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
- Australia: Moraya Wilson
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
And the Winner of Miss Universe is ...
- WINNER: Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
- FIRST RUNNER-UP: Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
- SECOND PLACE: Australia: Moraya Wilson