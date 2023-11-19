The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Show©GettyImages
The wait is over!

Miss Universe 2023: Run of show live updates, finalists and winner

Which contestant would take the title and coveted crown home?

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The wait is finally over, and the final of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition is live from El Salvador. People around the globe gathered in anticipation of knowing which contestant would take the title and coveted crown home.

The show started with 84 delegates (after Miss China withdrew) introducing themselves after a triumphal entrance. In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity.

 Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe.

Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the second and third transwomen to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018.

Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2023-2024.

Miss Universe 2023-2024 Run of Show

Top 20 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
  2. Spain: Athenea Paulinha Pérez Nsué
  3. Puerto Rico: Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo
  4. Namibia: Jameela Uiras Smith
  5. Venezuela: Diana Carolina Silva Francisco
  6. India: Shweta Sharda
  7. Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
  8. Chile: Celeste Viel Caballero
  9. Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy
  10. USA: Noelia Victoria Voigt Briceño
  11. Nepal: Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara Garrett
  12. Peru: Camila Namie Escribens
  13. Cameroon: Issie Marie Princesse Ndoun
  14. Colombia: María Camila Avella Montañez
  15. Pakistan: Erica Robin
  16. Australia: Moraya Wilson
  17. Philippines: Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee
  18. Portugal: Marina Machete Reis
  19. South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender
  20. El Salvador: Isabella García-Manzo Gutiérrez
Miss Universe

Top 10 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. Puerto Rico
  2. Thailand
  3. Peru
  4. Colombia
  5. Nicaragua
  6. Philippines
  7. El Salvador
  8. Venezuela
  9. Australia
  10. Spain

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists

(L - R) Miss Australia Moraya Wilson, Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú, Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild and Miss Colombia Maria Avella hold hands during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
  1. Australia
  2. Puerto Rico
  3. Nicaragua
  4. Thailand
  5. Colombia

Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists

  1. Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
  2. Australia: Moraya Wilson
  3. Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

And the Winner of Miss Universe is ...

  • WINNER: Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
  • FIRST RUNNER-UP: Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
  • SECOND PLACE: Australia: Moraya Wilson

