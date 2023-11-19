Miss Universe 2023: Run of show live updates, finalists and winner

The wait is finally over, and the final of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition is live from El Salvador. People around the globe gathered in anticipation of knowing which contestant would take the title and coveted crown home.

The show started with 84 delegates (after Miss China withdrew) introducing themselves after a triumphal entrance. In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity.

Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe.

Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the second and third transwomen to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018.

Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2023-2024.

Miss Universe 2023-2024 Run of Show

Top 20 Miss Universe Finalists

Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo Spain: Athenea Paulinha Pérez Nsué Puerto Rico: Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo Namibia: Jameela Uiras Smith Venezuela: Diana Carolina Silva Francisco India: Shweta Sharda Thailand: Anntonia Porsild Chile: Celeste Viel Caballero Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy USA: Noelia Victoria Voigt Briceño Nepal: Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara Garrett Peru: Camila Namie Escribens Cameroon: Issie Marie Princesse Ndoun Colombia: María Camila Avella Montañez Pakistan: Erica Robin Australia: Moraya Wilson Philippines: Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee Portugal: Marina Machete Reis South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender El Salvador: Isabella García-Manzo Gutiérrez

Top 10 Miss Universe Finalists

Puerto Rico Thailand Peru Colombia Nicaragua Philippines El Salvador Venezuela Australia Spain

Top 5 Miss Universe Finalists

©GettyImages



(L - R) Miss Australia Moraya Wilson, Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú, Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild and Miss Colombia Maria Avella hold hands during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Australia Puerto Rico Nicaragua Thailand Colombia

Top 3 Miss Universe Finalists

Thailand: Anntonia Porsild Australia: Moraya Wilson Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

And the Winner of Miss Universe is ...

WINNER: Nicaragua: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Thailand: Anntonia Porsild

SECOND PLACE: Australia: Moraya Wilson