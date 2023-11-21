Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe opens up about her journey to the crown

It’s official! Miss Universe is Latina! Nicaraguan Sheyniss Palacios has made history as the most beautiful woman in the universe. Her inspiring story has captivated beauty pageant fans. Just 48 hours after becoming the new Miss Universe, we had the opportunity to talk to her during her quick visit to Miami for interviews on Telemundo, the official broadcaster of the yearly pageant.

In a friendly conversation with HOLA!, the 23-year-old from Managua bravely divulged every detail of her experience on Saturday, November 18th, in El Salvador, when she earned the crown and title with her exceptional personality and thorough preparation.

Sheyniss Palacios, Miss Universo 2023

She also spoke about what this historic win means to her, her future plans and shared a compelling anecdote that unfolded just moments before her magnificent response, ultimately leading her to victory.

“I would choose Mary Wollstonecraft. She was the first woman to pave the way for women. I would open that wage gap in any area that a woman chooses to work because there are no limits for women,” responded the new Miss Universe to the question of which woman she would like to be for a year if she could.

When will she return to her country to celebrate? What is her lucky charm? Why couldn’t her mom celebrate with her? All of that and more is revealed below.

“I was trying to cry, and I couldn’t. The adrenaline was so intense at that moment that I couldn’t cry. I started crying when I saw the camera and said to my mom, ‘I love you, mom.’” – Sheyniss Palacios –



Sheyniss, congratulations! Please take us back to the moment you were crowned Miss Universe. What was going through your mind? If I have to describe it with a single word, the first one that comes to mind is shock – I was in shock! In those moments, I also remember looking at each of the girls and saying, ‘I can’t believe it.’ I tried to cry and couldn’t; the adrenaline was so intense at that moment that I couldn’t cry. I started crying when I saw the camera and told my mom, ‘I love you, mom.’ At that moment, my tears started flowing and kept flowing; the girls were telling me, ‘You deserve it, you deserve it!’ So, that moment will stay in my memory for eternity. Were you aware that you were among the favorite contestants before the competition began, and did the idea of contending for the crown surprise you? Honestly, I knew I had significant support from the public and was well-liked, which helped me secure a strong position in the rankings. No Nicaraguan had ever led the top 5 before, perhaps not as the winner, but certainly within the top 10, top 5, or top 3. This was a significant victory for our people, even without anticipating or expecting to win. As the competition progressed, I was confident I could make it to the top 20, but being the first one called was a surprise I had yet to foresee. This moment shocked me because the first contestant needs strong leadership skills, the ability to quickly learn and execute tasks, and avoid mistakes. As the first, I believed nothing could go wrong.

Watch the interview with Sheyniss Palacios:

Once you made it to the top 10, how was that moment? When they called out the top 10, I felt so excited because I kept thinking, ‘If they call my name for the top 10, I’ll get to walk while John Legend is singing [laughs].’ They called out the top 10, and I said, ‘Yes!’ But I didn’t think beyond that... I thought, ‘Okay, it’s likely that this is as far as I’ll go, and I might not make it into the top 5,’ because there’s also the weight of the sash, where only the girls from countries that have had several crowns or have been in the top rankings for many years get in. And then you reached the top 5...what did you feel at that point in the competition? When they called my name for the top 5, I thought, ‘Well, the moment to speak is coming,’ and speaking is something I’m good at because I’m a communicator. I’m also passionate about conveying messages of empowerment. So, I told myself that I would do well in the question, but still, ‘Lord, help me,’ I asked God for a lot of wisdom. I remember that at that moment, I started to feel a bit of anxiety, and I began using my techniques to manage my emotions. When the question was over, I said, ‘Well, Lord, I consider myself well-served, thank you. I did a great job up to this point...’

“I remember that at that moment it started as an anxiety attack and I began to use my techniques to manage my emotions”



And suddenly, you make it to the top 3...things got more serious there, right? When they called my name for the top 3, imagine it was Colombia, Puerto Rico, and myself remaining—two top representatives also vying for the crown, both with an excellent background in beauty pageants...I remember they focused on my camera, and I looked so calm because I was already grateful to have made it to the top 5. When they called my name for the top 3, I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ My face already showed it. When they put the earphones on me so I couldn’t hear the other girls‘ answers, I enjoyed that part because the song playing at that moment was ’Danza Kuduro.‘ I started singing and living it...I could still hear the crowd’s cheer when Australia and Thailand finished their answers. When my earphones came off, my mind automatically blocked out any external sounds. I couldn’t hear the cheers; I was solely focused on what they would ask me. My response flowed so naturally because, by the grace of God, I had practiced extensively about Mary Wollstonecraft. I knew her story and admired her greatly because she was truly an inspiration for many women seeking change for us now. So, I thought, ‘My God, you’re giving me this question as a gift.’ I said, ‘Well, I’ll give my answer... it’s okay to be the second runner-up.’ I didn’t see myself as the first runner-up because I mistakenly believed that answering in Spanish would cost me points. When they called Australia, at that moment, I went blank. I couldn’t remember what I was supposed to do, whether we had to walk or turn—I couldn’t recall anything, and I felt like I was in another realm. Once I held hands with Antonia, I began to pray and tell the Lord that whoever the winner was, I already had the victory because whoever won would leave an excellent legacy.

Sheyniss Palacios and Miss Tailandia



You were crowned as the new and the first Nicaraguan Miss Universe... In my mind, I kept repeating, ‘They’re going to say Thailand, they’re going to say Thailand...’ When they announced Nicaragua, my reaction was a sigh because I couldn’t believe it at that moment. I didn’t feel prepared, I think, to live through the first international universal reign for my country—an historic milestone in beauty pageants, and I dedicated it to all my people. Your mom couldn’t be with you for this moment; tell us about the feeling of not being able to experience it with her... My life story is not far from that of many people in Latin America. I come from a very humble family, led by women, by single mothers. My mom couldn’t travel for various reasons, and my grandmother couldn’t make the trip either because we didn’t have the necessary funds for her to come. Besides, my brother is in his sixth year of primary school, and I didn’t want to take away that moment from his end-of-primary-school activities. But the thing is, with my mom, when I express my gratitude to her while being crowned, I know she was watching me. I knew that message would reach her, and I wanted to thank her for shaping me, instilling good values and qualities, and guiding me to become the woman I am today. She was the first person I spoke to, and she just kept saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, you did it. I knew it was yours.’ I told the people who are now my team to take care of her. That’s all I ask. My mom represents an icon and an example to follow for me.

“Take care of your mental health and above all continue to follow your dreams, fight for them because they are really going to come true. I am the clear example of this.”

The Nicaraguan made history by being the first representative of her country to win the crown



When do you plan to return to your country, and what plans does the Miss Universe organization have for you? I will live in New York in the Miss Universe apartment, but I will also travel frequently to Thailand. I’ll make many trips around the world as a spokesperson and ambassador for the organization. I don’t have a set date yet to return to my country; it’s estimated to be around three or four months from now. I’ll be back to have that welcome with all my people, to spend time with them, and personally share the joy so that they can see me there. Your short hair is your trademark in this pageant; tell us how the idea of having this style came about... My mom has always loved my hair, so I told her I wanted to cut it, and she said no, that my hair is beautiful, that it’s the feminine part of a woman. But I wanted short hair, so one day, I put gum in my hair so they would have to cut it. It was the best decision I could have made. Later, I let it grow, but every time I participated in a national beauty pageant and completed my reign, I would cut my hair as a symbol of closing that chapter of my life and entering a new stage. So, when I finished my second-to-last national pageant, I cut my hair and told myself no more beauty pageants. Later, I realized that Miss Universe would be in El Salvador, and I thought this was a sign for me to go and represent my country. But I had fears because queens usually have long hair or use extensions, and I said no! I would be the person to break that stigma and barrier and show that women with short hair can also participate. They shouldn’t limit themselves because their hair is short; on the contrary, we can celebrate the diversity of women leaders, and that’s what was achieved. Now, I’m becoming an icon with short hair, and people have sent me photos of them cutting their hair as a symbol of gratitude because they wanted to do it but didn’t dare. How do you want people to see and remember you during your reign? To those watching me, I want them to take the legacy home and believe in the power of their voice. I want them not to be limited by anything, whether it’s generational cycles or economic constraints. To the girls, I say educate yourselves; that is the greatest tool, the most valuable gift that each of them can use to transform our society. Because I know that the girls watching me want to live in a mentally healthy society where everyone feels free to be who they want to be, and through education, we can achieve that. Take care of your mental health, and, above all, continue to pursue your dreams. Fight for them because they truly will come true. I am a clear example of that.

