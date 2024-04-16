When the Miss Universe organization announced the modification of its rules to eliminate the age limit in their annual pageant, women worldwide began fantasizing about the idea of becoming the first Miss Universe over 30 years old; among these women is Iris Amelia Alioto, Argentina’s first 72-year-old contestant, and Haidy Cruz, a 47-year-old mother of two, a health coach, and a fitness expert, who is competing to represent the Dominican Republic in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Cruz’s journey to the world stage of beauty pageants is not conventional. Unlike many contestants who began pursuing as teenagers or during their early 20s, Cruz embarked on this path later in life, driven by a passion for empowering women and breaking down barriers.

Haidy Cruz wants to become the first contestant over 40 to represent Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2024

Born and raised in the vibrant culture of the Dominican Republic, Cruz’s upbringing instilled in her a strong sense of identity and resilience. As a young girl, she was captivated by the grace and poise of beauty pageant contestants, but it wasn’t until later in life that she dared to dream of stepping onto that same stage. “Participating in a beauty pageant always fascinated me. However, due to becoming a mother at a young age, I was never able to make that dream a reality. Miss Universe, which promotes inclusion, offered me the chance to pursue my dream. My inner voice urged me to go for it, to experience the journey instead of just hearing about it,” she told HOLA! USA.

Before delving into the world of beauty pageants, Cruz dedicated herself to a career as a health coach and fitness expert. Her commitment to promoting wellness and healthy living became her life’s mission, inspiring countless individuals to embrace a lifestyle of vitality and self-care. Through her work, Cruz transformed bodies, uplifted spirits, and instilled confidence in those she coached. As a mother of two, Cruz understands the importance of balance and prioritizing one’s passions while fulfilling familial responsibilities.

Cruz’s decision to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant generated excitement and skepticism. Some questioned whether she could compete with younger contestants due to her age. In contrast, others discussed whether her prior experience as a public figure would give her an unfair advantage over the new faces vying for the title. Despite the conversations surrounding her decision to become a beauty queen, Cruz remained determined, viewing her experience and wisdom as valuable assets rather than limitations.

“I must admit that I often ignore what others say. I remain focused on my goals and am determined to achieve them. I understand that people often speak from their own limitations, and no one can live your dreams for you. Some may not be aware that the terms of the MU have changed. I thank God that I am not affected by what others say. I have been in the public eye for a long time and have learned how to handle criticism. I allow others to express themselves as they please, but in the end, I am the one who decides what affects me or not,” she shared.

In preparation for the competition, Cruz dedicated herself to rigorous physical and mental training. She honed her fitness regimen, ensuring she was in peak physical condition while refining her stage presence and public speaking skills. Cruz remained grounded in her belief that beauty is not confined to youth but reflects confidence, authenticity, and inner strength.

“I am working hard to prepare for a contest. I wake up at 4:30 AM to train at 5:15 AM, and I follow a ketogenic diet that consists of fats and proteins. On some days, I also practice intermittent fasting. I have only had a little over three weeks to prepare, so I don’t have much time to spare,” she said. “I am reading two self-improvement books and listening to a podcast that nourishes my soul to mentally prepare myself. I am also trusting in God and his perfect timing.“

Beyond her aspirations, Cruz sees her participation in the Miss Universe pageant as an opportunity to redefine beauty standards and challenge societal norms. She hopes to inspire women of all ages to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their dreams fearlessly, regardless of societal expectations or preconceived notions.

“I want to pass on the following message to the Dominican woman: Everything is possible if you believe in it and work hard to achieve it. No matter your age, physique, or social status, if you’re a mother, you can achieve anything you want. All it takes is overcoming your fears and filling yourself with self-confidence and courage,” she told HOLA! USA.

If Haidy Cruz secures both crowns, she must move to New York City for a year. Regarding how she plans to balance her role as a mother and universal queen, she replied: “It would be the best! My children were born in NYC, I am an American citizen, and my entire family lives in the USA, including my oldest son. Sophia also takes virtual acting classes, and her representative lives in NYC, but in the end, God is the one who has the helm of our lives and who decides where he will allow us to walk.We will continue to work hard for all the Dominican women who have yet to dare have a voice.“

Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.

Saudi Arabia is set to make history at the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant as it announces its debut in the prestigious international competition. Rumy Alqahtani, a 27-year-old Riyadh-born model and content creator, has been chosen to represent the Kingdom on this global platform, marking a significant moment for Saudi Arabian women in beauty pageants.

Miss Universe 2023 was the most inclusive ceremony yet

Contestants Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal became the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce’s participation in 2018. Camila Avella from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala also made history as the first married women and mothers to participate in the pageant.