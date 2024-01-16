Iris Amelia Alioto is competing to become Miss Argentina’s first 72-year-old contestant

After the Miss Universe organization modified its rules to eliminate the age limit in their annual pageant, women worldwide have decided to compete to secure the title of the first Miss Universe over 30 years old. Among these women is Iris Amelia Alioto, Argentina’s first 72-year-old contestant.

Iris Amelia, who would be competing in Miss Buenos Aires, is a dance teacher, translator, actress, and model. If she wins the title, she will also become the first senior to compete in Miss Argentina, representing the nation in the Miss Universe 2024.

People have shared on social media how Iris Amelia’s courage, determination, and perseverance have become an inspiration, especially for those who believe that age is a barrier to achieving their dreams.

On the other hand, some people are against having a senior Miss Argentina. In contrast, other critics argue that the contest objectifies women and promotes unrealistic beauty standards, which harm their self-esteem and mental health.

Regardless of the opinions, it is clear that Iris Amelia and other senior candidates are challenging the status quo and questioning the traditional notions of beauty, aging, and empowerment. They are sending a message that age should not be a barrier to pursuing one’s dreams and that beauty comes in different shapes, sizes, and ages.

Like Iris Amelia, a few days ago, Jocelyn Cubales, 69, was announced as the official candidate of the Miss Universe Philippines - Quezon City pageant, which will announce its winner on January 31. Jocelyn is a retired teacher and grandmother who hopes to inspire other senior women to follow their passions and live life to the fullest.

The rise of senior candidates in beauty pageants shows the changing times and the evolving perspectives on beauty and aging. Whether you agree or disagree with the idea, respecting the choices and aspirations of women who seek to make a difference in their way is essential.