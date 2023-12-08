Miss Dominican Republic, Mariana Downing, stars in Ozuna and El Rubio Acordeón’s new music video

Miss Dominican Republic 2023 Mariana Downing is fresh from the Miss Universe competition. Although she didn’t make it to the finalist list, in which Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua was crowned during the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador, Downing is making sure to keep working in her modeling career. Mariana is now starring in a music video alongside Ozuna and El Rubio Acordeón for the first time.

The global star of Latin music and the new Dominican sensation of typical merengue teamed up to create “La Propuesta,” a lively, upbeat, and danceable musical track showcasing the Cibao region’s popular rhythm in the Dominican Republic.

©Agencies



Ozuna and El Rubio Acordeón’s new music video

In “La Propuesta,” directed by Latin GRAMMY-winning filmmaker Jean Gabriel Guerra, Mariana, Ozuna, and El Rubio Acordeón can be seen in symbolic locations in the city of Santiago, including the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration and the famous Lovera Disco event center.

The visual story narrates the process of two friends who set out to conquer the woman of their dreams, played by Miss Universe Dominican Republic in 2023.

“I love having worked with El Rubio on this tribute to typical merengue, and I congratulate him for helping to foster youth interest in this musical genre. I also appreciate the participation of beauty queen Mariana Downing, and especially director Jean Gabriel Guerra and the entire production team for their vision to capture the message of this song in a music video inspired by culture.” Ozuna said. “‘La Propuesta’” is the perfect song to dance, celebrate, and enjoy now during the Christmas season and at any time,“ stated the artist, who has always proudly represented his two flags: Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“La Propuesta” is Ozuna’s most recent collaboration, following the release of his new album “Cosmo”, which includes 15 singles, including: “Baccarat”, “Vocation” with David Guetta, “Fenti” with Jhayco and “Pa Ti Estoy” with Anuel.

Enjoy the music video below