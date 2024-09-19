Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids Fin and Emme recreate iconic 80's movie scene [WATCH]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids have a great relationship despite the current status of their parents. The blended family has been spotted multiple times having fun in Los Angeles, even in recent months amid the divorce the two stars are navigating.

One of the closest relationships in the family is between Emme Muniz and Fin Affleck, who are close in age and seem to have similar interests in music and fashion. Most recently, the pair were spotted recreating an iconic scene from the popular movie 'Say Anything.'

© Grosby Group Fin, Emme, and a friend dance on the street in Brentwood.

John Cusack, who was 22 years old at the time, plays Lloyd Dobler in the 1989 cult movie, where he serenades his romantic interest, Diane Court. The scene has become a pop culture referent, and it seems like Fin and Emme are fans, as they recently proved.

© 20TH CENTURY FOX 'Say Anything' (1989)

The pair were seen with a friend holding a boom box blasting Peter Gabriel’s 'In Your Eyes,' just like in the movie. The three friends were jumping up and down and laughing while singing along to the track. They wore casual ensembles, enjoying the last days of summer in L.A.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids Fin and Emme reunite for a walk around the neighborhood.

They were recently photographed with JLo and Ben at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The former couple are currently separated but decided to reunite for a family brunch, where they reportedly shared some PDA. But despite their encounter, they are said to be moving on with the divorce.

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” a source said to Page Six. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes, adding, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”