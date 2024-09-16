[PHOTOS] Emme and Fin's friendship is going strong despite Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids, Fin and Emme, closed a tight bond over the past couple of years. The kids became close friends as they lived together, and appear to continue to value that friendship despite their parents' divorce. New photos show the two laughing, dancing, and having a great time together in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

© GrosbyGroup Fin, Emme, and a friend in Brentwood, LA

Photos captured show Fin, Emme, and a friend, hanging out on the neighborhood's driveway. The friend holds on to a boombox and is seen laughing while Fin and Emme dance and cheer her on. Fin wore green camo shorts, bright green socks, black sneakers, a black t-shirt, and a grey and red flannel shirt. Their hair was longer and darker than on previous occasions. In the case of Emme, they wore baggy jeans, sneakers, a white t-shirt with a print on it, and a purple button-up over it. They rounded out the look with some reading glasses.

Over the weekend, Lopez and Affleck were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles. The former couple was seen talking and holding on to each other, as their kids joined them on the outing, showing that despite the divorce, the pair remains involved in each other's lives.

"Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," said a source at the time to US Weekly. "The kids are with them, but at a separate table."

JLO and Affleck's unexpected reunion

Despite the romantic-looking reunion, sources claim Lopez and Affleck are still proceeding with their divorce. "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," said a source to PEOPLE. "[Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably."

While the divorce has been challenging for the couple, the two wish to prioritize the kids, who've developed a strong bond over their years living together. "A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."