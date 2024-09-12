Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with her kids Emme and Max amid new life chapter

Jennifer Lopez is moving on. The Hollywood star has been surrounded by her loved ones, including her inner circle and her closest family members, following her divorce from Ben Affleck. JLo recently made headlines for her red carpet appearance at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, as she continues her successful professional career.

The actress is spending quality time with her 16-year-old twins Emme and Max after her divorce was made public. "My whole heart," she recently wrote on social media sharing photos of her two kids.

JLo was also photographed traveling with her kids during summer, including in Paris where they were all smiles shopping. The singer has also been spending time with the actor's kids, but Ben has reportedly not been around Jennifer's kids.

© JLo/Instagram

An insider told People that he "has not been in touch" with Emme and Max. “The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time — it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” the source said, adding that she "keeps in touch with the children and she’s a good mom."

© MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz are seen leaving their hotel in Paris

The musician has previously talked about her relationship with Emme and Max, her "unconditional love" for them, and her motherhood journey. "I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they're super special," she said to People. "I can't wait to see what they do."

Back in 2023, she talked about some of the challenges she experienced as their kids grew up during her appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark.' "It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room.'"

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Lopez with daughter Emme and Max on March 22, 2015

She added, “They are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are, and that's what it is. You have to kind of just ride the waves."