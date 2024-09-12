Shawn Mendes jokes about Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello’s drama at the VMAs

All eyes were on Shawn Mendes during last night's MTV VMAs award show. The singer has been making headlines after fans pointed out that Sabrina Carpenter's new album includes songs inspired by her brief romance with the musician. However, the drama did not stop there, as Camila Cabello's new song seems to also reference their failed relationship.

The three artists performed at the 2024 MTV VMAs, and Camila revealed that she is starting a new era, symbolizing a funeral to "negative" experiences from her past, including relationships. “I’m in my ‘Godspeed’ era, and that song is very much about letting go of everything that does not serve you,” she said to Billboard on the red carpet of the award show.

© Dimitrios Kambouris

“So, I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative, everything that doesn’t serve me. So, I’m kind of attending my own funeral today at the VMAs," she said to the publication. Following her interview, fans noticed that Shawn joked about the drama before walking the red carpet.

© Mike Coppola

"Pulling up to my own funeral," he wrote on social media, sharing photos wearing a black suit and posing with his guitar before his performance. The three fan-favorite musicians performed their songs at the VMAs, with Camila concluding her 'C,XOXO' era and changing her hairstyle to her signature brunette hair.

© ANGELA WEISS

Meanwhile, Shawn did an emotional acoustic performance of his new song, while Sabrina took the stage to perform her latest hits. Fans of the singers also pointed out that they were coincidentally recreating Sabrina's 'Taste' music video with her looks, as Camila wore an all-black ensemble, while Sabrina decided to wear an all-white look.