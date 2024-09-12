Sabrina Carpenter wears Madonna's iconic 1991 Oscars dress to the VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter has stepped in as the new pop princess, making a bold fashion statement at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. It's always a moment when a new generation pulls a dress out of the archives once worn by a legend, especially someone like Madonna. But after reaching global success, the "Espresso" singer showed up to the red carpet in the same sequined gown designed by Bob Mackie that Madonna wore at the 1991 Academy Awards.

© Valerie Terranova ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic)

Carpenter looked stunning in the old Hollywood-inspired white sequined gown by the renowned costume designer known for his extravagant and glittering creations.

© Getty Madonna (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The gown features a figure-hugging silhouette with intricate beading and a plunging sweetheart neckline. It was heavily inspired by the classic style of Marilyn Monroe, echoing her look in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

© Getty Madonna and Michael Jackson at the Spagos in West Hollywood, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Madonna's appearance in the dress is also remembered in pop culture history because it's the year she attended the awards with Michael Jackson. They were powerhouses during the 1980s and considered the King and Queen of Pop. They shared a manager who introduced them. The look remains one of her most iconic red carpet-moments.

© The Grosby Group Oscar Academy Awards Ceremony, Los Angeles, America - 1991

Sabrina's big night at the VMA's

After walking the red carpet Carpenter hit the stage as one of the performers with a medley of hits like "Please Please Please" and "Espresso." The singer's performance was full of energy from start to finish and she even locked lips with one of her stage aliens.

© Getty Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The singer is up for seven awards: for Artist of the Year, song of the Year for "Espresso," Best Pop, Best Direction for "Please Please Please," Best Editing for "Espresso" and Best Art Direction for "Please Please Please.