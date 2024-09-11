Jennifer Lopez seemingly removes matching tattoo with Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez chose the perfect dress to send a message to Ben Affleck and the rest of the world. The singer arrived at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her film Unstoppable in a jaw-dropping dress tied with black velvet bows on the sides, revealing the curves of her body.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

The metallic design was a gown by Tamara Ralph, hailed online as a "revenge dress." Not just because she looked incredible but because the tattoo she got dedicated to Affleck was noticeably missing from her left ribcage.

© Getty Lopez and Affleck debuted the tattoo on February 14, 2023

In February 2023, Bennifer, who just purchased the new mansion they are now trying to sell, debuted their tattoos on Valentine’s Day, with JLo sharing photos with her followers on Instagram. The “Jenny from the Block” singer has a red-ink eternity design with their names “Jennifer” and “Ben” with an arrow going through it. The Air star has a similar tattoo with two arrows crossing and letters “J” and “B” on each side of their meeting point with a string tied around them. “Commitment Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” she captioned the post.

It's unclear if the 55-year-old actress removed the tattoo permanently or used makeup to cover it. Tattoo removal can take around six months to a year, so it could be a combination of both if the ink is still fading.

© Getty Images Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, after months of speculation

The photo floating around of the Batman star's tattoo makes it hard to tell where it is on his body, but the design might be the least of his worries when it comes to tattoos. Affleck famously has a giant colorful phoenix tattoo on his back that he has reportedly at one time tried to deny is real.

JLo's red carpet solo appearance comes amid her divorce from Ben. The singer filed on August 20, 2024, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. There has been a flurry of reports ranging from rumors about Kick Kenedy and emotional moments captured of Lopez and Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon.

As the couple continues to work through mediation without a prenup, the drama is far from over when it comes to the rise and fall of Bennifer 2.0.