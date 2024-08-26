Meet Kick Kennedy: The mystery woman rumored to be dating Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines about their relationship ever since rumors about their divorce started earlier this year, and now that the pair are making their split official, more speculation surrounding their personal lives is being revealed.

Most recently, it was reported that the actor has been spending time with Kick Kennedy. The 36-year-old daughter of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and his first wife Emily Black.

The pair have been reportedly "hanging out" at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which is one of the places JLo is known to frequent. According to Page Six, they have been seen at the hotel but the nature of their relationship remains unknown.

© Leigh Vogel

Kick is also an actress and has appeared in multiple shows and movies, including 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' acting alongside her stepmother Cheryl Hines. She is known to be friends with other celebrities, such as Taylor Swift, as the singer dated Kick's brother Conor in 2012.

© Theo Wargo Kick Kennedy speaks onstage as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosts The Ripple Of Hope Awards

She graduated from Stanford University in California where she studied theater and history. Kick was named after her great-aunt Kathleen Kennedy, who was born in 1920 and was the older sister of Kennedy's grandfather Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

© Andrew Toth

Online users are already speculating about a possible romance between Ben and Kick, despite the pair not addressing their relationship. The rumors come just days after Jennifer filed for divorce during the second wedding anniversary of the estranged couple, who have been separated since April 26 of this year.

JLo seems to be focusing on her professional career and her family life, after reportedly intending to fix the marriage with the actor before making the divorce official.

