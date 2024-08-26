Jennifer Garner and John Miller still going strong after Ben Affleck's divorce news

In recent months, Ben Affleck's romantic life has attracted significant attention, especially following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. It seems he will continue to be in the spotlight. Throughout this time, Jennifer Garner has been a constant presence, acting as a supportive friend and co-parent. However, the Elektra actress is also navigating her own discreet love life.

Garner was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with her boyfriend, businessman John C. Miller. The couple left the restaurant together after a cozy evening out, effectively shutting down rumors of a possible reconciliation with Affleck.

Last weekend, on August 24, Jennifer was photographed with John after enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Malibu. The couple appeared calm and happy, having spent quality time together. She's spent weeks with her children and Ben, but now she's turning her attention to her love life.

Both Jennifer and John opted for comfortable, casual outfits during their outing; she wore a grey sweater and jeans, with very natural, almost imperceptible makeup. He chose an open plaid shirt over a white t-shirt, paired with denim pants. What truly stood out, however, was the undeniable chemistry between Jennifer and her boyfriend during this public outing. As they exited the restaurant where they dined, they were seen laughing joyfully, maintaining that lively spirit as they made their way to the car.

John's view on Jennifer's role as counselor with her ex-husband

Recently, there have been multiple reports about Garner acting as a counselor and mediator in Affleck and Lopez's marriage. The Alias actress has been seen at her ex-husband's house several times, occasionally without her children. This arrangement seemingly did not sit well with Miller.

“John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it’s not Jennifer’s responsibility to babysit him,” a source told the DailyMail. “That’s something Ben should figure out on his own and his wife should handle. It’s not Jen’s responsibility, and he’s told her that,” she said. Ultimately, Garner stepped down from her role as counselor for JLo and Ben, not only due to her boyfriend’s dissatisfaction but also because the situation “was starting to become too painful for her because it brought back many memories of her divorce.” Jennifer and John’s love story began in 2018 and has always been discreet, with some pauses. He graduated with honors from Stanford University, where he studied law, and is currently the CEO of the technology company Cali Group. The businessman has two children from his relationship with violinist Caroline Campbell, from whom he separated in 2017.