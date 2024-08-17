Jennifer Garner opens up about her 'dream trip' to Japan [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Garner had the best time in Japan. The Hollywood star shared details of her experience traveling to Asia, revealing that she had some incredible moments, tasted delicious food, and spent quality time with her loved ones.
The actress took to social media to share photos of her trip. Jennifer was all smiles visiting the landmarks, describing it as a "dream trip" and mentioning the best moments, including her visit to the temples and shrines.
Jennifer shared photos from Tenryu-ji and the Kinkaku-ji Golden Pavilion in Kyoto. She was also immersed in the culture and admitted she wanted to experience everything she could. During her trip, she even took a moment to give a shout-out to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' by posting a poster of the movie in Japanese.
The star shared another photo while eating ramen noodles. Jennifer shared an oyster farmer catching the shellfish in nets and revealed that she wanted to "honor the life forces that feed us."
She also had some relaxing moments, including a lavish boat ride with a glass of champagne. Jennifer posed for a photo while watching the sunset accompanied by her loved ones.