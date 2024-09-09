Jennifer Lopez hold hands with Matt Damon while having an emotional conversation at the TIFF

Jennifer Lopez might be divorcing Matt Damon's best friend and business partner, Ben Affleck. Still, the pair seem to have an amicable relationship. They were photographed holding hands while having an intimate conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival, weeks after the singer filed for divorce from Affleck.

During an afterparty commemorating the premiere of their film "Unstoppable," Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted engaging in a private discussion. Lopez is the lead in the movie, produced by Damon and Affleck's production company, Artists Equity.

During the soirée at The Ritz-Carlton's EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace, Lopez and Damon engaged in a prolonged discussion lasting over 20 minutes, as reported by an eyewitness. According to an insider interviewed by People Magazine, they "began talking and had a long, deep conversation."

Affleck did not attend the premiere of their film "Unstoppable" and the TIFF.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, two years after tying the knot in a lavish wedding in Georgia. Lopez has not released any statements regarding the split, but she cited "irreconciliable differences" as the motive for their divorce. An insider revealed that the "No Me Ames" singer struggled with Affleck's moods and emotions. Lopez "did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed," said a source to PEOPLE. "The way she cared for him was almost childlike," they continued. "Friends constantly reminded her that she's not responsible for his feelings. He's very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She's very grateful for everything."

A second source close to Jennifer Garner also assured that Affleck has a difficult personality. "He doesn't have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he's relaxed and in a good mood, it's amazing to be around him," said the insider. "But more often, he's upset or frustrated."

"Many times, it's just something small that he gets stuck on," continued the source. "He really doesn't understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It's just not fun being around that kind of negativity."

While the former couple is trying to turn the page and is living separate lives after their failed relationship, they still share some spaces, including their office building in L.A. Recent reports suggest that complications have arisen in the ongoing divorce proceedings. Despite working in the same building, the two have avoided encountering each other. However, a potentially uncomfortable situation almost unfolded as both parties were present in their respective offices.

Affleck and Lopez were spotted exiting the premises only a few minutes apart. It was noted that JLo departed first, with Ben following 15 minutes later. The celebrity couple, who have not been seen together in a while, are now the subject of reports detailing a potentially contentious situation arising from the absence of a prenuptial agreement.