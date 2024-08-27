Ben Affleck finds comfort in ice cream and his kids while divorcing Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's romantic life might be crumbling at the moment, but he seems to be putting the pieces back together with the help of his family. The "Argo" and "Batman" actor was captured laughing and grabbing ice cream with his children days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.

In his latest photos, the actor was captured walking and chatting in his neighborhood in Brentwood, California, with his children Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. The actor is also the father of Violet, 18, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck walks to get ice cream with his kids Fin and Samuel on a Friday night after JLo filed for divorce.

The trio were casually dressed and engaged in a fun conversation that seemed to put Ben's focus on something more positive.

After a short walk around the block, they arrived at a local ice cream shop. Ben ordered a one-scoop waffle cone in a chocolate flavor. Days before they arrived from Connecticut, the star took Fin and their friends to a movie theater in Marina Del Rey to watch "Alen Romulus."

Affleck's outing comes after he was linked to Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and his first wife, Emily Black. According to reports, they have been "hanging out" at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Per Page Six, they were seen at the hotel, a rare sighting, particularly since it is one of Jennifer Lopez's frequent spots.

In the meantime, Jennifer is seeking to revert to her maiden name. After legally changing her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck upon marrying Ben Affleck in 2022, Lopez now requests the court restore her name to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The couple, who got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16, 2022, separated on April 26. However, Lopez waited until the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony to file for divorce pro per, meaning she chose not to seek legal representation. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Lopez is seeking to finalize the divorce.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, dressed in chic style as she visited a friend.

A source close to the star told NBC News that Lopez's documents filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20 read that she is waiving spousal support. JLo and Ben didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, which means the money earned since their July 2022 marriage in Las Vegas is considered community property. In the papers, Lopez also requested the judge deny Affleck any payments.

TMZ reports that the financial aspects of the situation are still unresolved. The report states that both parties manage their affairs through their business managers to untangle their finances. The couple is attempting to offload their $68 million Beverly Hills property, which was one of the initial indicators of an impending divorce. Additionally, the publication reported that on Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday, she finalized the sale of her $23 million New York City condo, coinciding with Ben Affleck's purchase of a $20 million mansion.

