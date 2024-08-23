Ben Affleck takes Fin and their friends to the movies days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

Ben Affleck might be in the middle of a divorce, but the father of three is using his single life to spend quality time with his loved ones. After arriving in California from Connecticut, the star took Fin and their friends to a movie theater in Marina Del Rey to watch "Alen Romulus."

Although Ben seemed fixated on his phone while walking towards the place's entrance, the teenagers around him seemed more carefree, engaging in conversation and sharing laughs.

Ben, dressed casually in a blue button-down shirt, gray t-shirt, and beige pants paired with Nike sneakers, is focused on his phone as he leads the group.



Fin, wearing a white graphic t-shirt, beige cargo shorts, and blue Adidas sneakers, is seen laughing with their friends. The friends around them are dressed in a variety of casual outfits—jeans, t-shirts, and hoodies—suggesting a relaxed outing.



© The Grosby Group In April 2024, during a memorial service held for William Garner, the father of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and ex-wife’s 15-year-old child Seraphina Rose Affleck, now known as Fin, spoke publicly for the first time using their new name and they/them pronouns. The emotional event occurred at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 6th. In front of those present and the thousands watching the service via live stream on Facebook, Fin introduced themselves, saying, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck.” In recent years, there has been a growing awareness and acceptance of non-binary and gender non-conforming identities. Fin’s parents have supported them in exploring and embracing their identity throughout their adolescence.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's shocking divorce

Jennifer Lopez surprised the world after filing for a divorce from the so-called love of her life, Ben Affleck. A source close to the singer told NBC News, details of what she might be seeking from the settlement.

Per the insider, Lopez's documents filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20 read that she is waiving her claim to spousal support and requesting the judge deny Affleck any payments. Since they didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, the money earned between them since their July 2022 marriage in Las Vegas is considered community property. Lopez listed her date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 25, 2021, in New York City.

With JLo and Ben's divorce, their blended family must adjust to a new life. The 55-year-old singer shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, who have been getting close with their step-siblings. A source told Page Six Tuesday, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers."

