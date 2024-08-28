Jennifer Lopez spent a lot of time managing 'moody' and 'dark' Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently filed for divorce. The couple, who revealed they'd split up in late April, have been finding support in their friends and family as they deal with their looming divorce, with sources coming forward to tell both sides of the story.

A source close to Lopez revealed that she spent a lot of her time managing Affleck's moods and emotions, which fluctuated quickly. Lopez "did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed," said a source to PEOPLE.

"The way she cared for him was almost childlike," they continued. "Friends constantly reminded her that she’s not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything.”

Another source who is close to Jennifer Garner claims that Affleck can be difficult to handle when he's in a bad mood. "He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him," said the source. "But more often, he’s upset or frustrated."

"Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on," continued the source.

"He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity.”

Affleck and Kick Kennedy dating rumors

Following the divorce filing from Lopez, Ben Affleck has been linked to Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy. Representatives for Affleck quickly shut down the rumors, claiming that there is no connection between the two. "Not hanging out," said Affleck's spokesperson, Jen Allen.

"Not dating. No outing."

Affleck and Lopez have a long history of romance, first dating in the early 2000 and getting engaged in 2002. The two moved on with their lives and reconnected two decades later, getting married in 2022.