Ben Affleck's representatives assure Kick Kennedy dating rumors are 'not true'

Ben Affleck didn't jump into a new relationship after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez; at least, that is what his representatives are arguing. Days after Jennifer Lopez pulled the plug on her marriage to the "Argo" actor and requested a judge restore her maiden name from Jennifer Lynn Affleck to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, the saga had a spinoff when rumors linked the actor to Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy.

The actor's reps are now clarifying that Affleck is not dating Kennedy. "The rumors are not true," they told in a statement issued to TODAY.com.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez (R) and US actor Ben Affleck kiss as they attend Amazon's "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, 55, and Ben Affleck, 52, officially separated on April 26. However, Jennifer filed for divorce pro per, meaning she represented herself without legal counsel on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2022, in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Jennifer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the divorce.

According to a source close to the celebrity, as reported by NBC News, Jennifer Lopez submitted court documents to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, in which she relinquished her claim to spousal support and opposed any financial payments to Ben Affleck. As there was no prenuptial agreement in place, the earnings accumulated by the couple since their marriage in July 2022 are categorized as community property.

During this time, Ben Affleck has been using his single life to spend quality time with the three children he shares with Jennifer Garner. After a family trip to Connecticut, the star took Fin and their friends to watch "Alen Romulus."

© The Grosby Group Freshly divorced Ben Affleck enjoys a movie night with the kids (Fin and friends) in Marina Del Rey on Thursday night to watch Alen Romulus.

What led to their split?



An insider told People that Ben Affleck had "erratic mood swings," prompting Lopez to file for divorce. "They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," the source said. "The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."

Fans are also revisiting Amazon Prime's "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" for clues about what might have led to their second split. After the narrative portrayed the singer as an oversharer, sources close to Lopez assure Ben Affleck's disapproval was staged.

© Mindy Small LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

The resurfaced documentation video reveals Ben's opposition, prompting Lopez's team to address conflicting narratives. "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially, around the press, while Jen, I don't think, objected to it in the way I did. I did very much object to it," Affleck said in the doc. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media. Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're gonna marry a boat captain, and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.'"

"The documentary was Ben's idea for his company, Artists Equity," one source told People. "Jennifer's team didn't want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project."

© Getty Images

Despite the "I don't want this" narrative, a source told People that Affleck "insisted" and was highly involved in the editing process of the documentary. "He was the one who had control, pretty much," the source said, claiming Affleck portrayed "a false narrative."

