Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez almost had a tense encounter in Los Angeles amid "ugly" divorce: Details

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still making headlines despite news about their divorce already going public. The former couple are living separate lives after their failed relationship, and while things are over between them, they still share some spaces together, including their office building in Los Angeles.

New reports indicate that things are getting complicated amid their divorce, but they have yet to run into each other while working in the same building. However, things almost got awkward between the two stars on Wednesday when they were at their respective offices.

Ben and Jennifer were spotted leaving the building just minutes apart from one another. It was reported that JLo left, and Ben followed 15 minutes after her. The pair have not been seen together in months, and new reports have emerged about a tense situation caused by their lack of prenup.

As reported by People, their divorce “has the potential to get ugly,” according to a source who confirmed they did not have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped in Las Vegas before their big wedding ceremony at Ben's property.

According to the source, “there are some sticking points over financials.” The former couple bought a Beverly Hills mansion in 2023 and each has their own separate business that has financially prospered since their 2-year union, which is considered community property and is subject to division.

An insider detailed to the publication how the separation occurred back in April. "Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her,” adding that when she returned to Los Angeles “he wouldn’t answer texts or calls.”

