Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' morning routine: 'That's one of the rules'

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 1:07 PM EDT

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez continue to share the special moments from their relationship. The pair have been spotted going on romantic dates and traveling around the world, with their union only getting stronger ahead of their wedding. 

During a recent interview, the couple revealed one of the most important parts of their morning routine, which keeps them grounded before starting their busy day. "My favorite part of the day is the morning," the former journalist revealed to People.

"I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking," she began to explain. "The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules."

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., and Lauren Sanchez walk after the morning session during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference© Kevork Djansezian

She also said that it was Jeff who wanted them to make it a habit to start their day without devices. "He definitely made that rule," she said to the publication. "It wasn't me. But the mornings are just us for as long as we can."

Jeff Bezos and honoree Lauren Sanchez attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles© Stefanie Keenan

Lauren went on to say that before her kids got their own cars, she would drive them to school. "I used to drive them and it was literally the best part of my day," she said. "I loved taking them to school. I don't know if they loved it. They were probably way more excited about getting their driver's licenses than I was. But they used to open up to me in the car. It was magic. If you can still drive them to parties when they're older, definitely do it!"

The couple ends their mornings after the kids leave. "After the kids leave, it's just me and Jeff and the dogs," she concluded. 

Lauren made headlines in March 2024 after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, walking hand-in-hand with Jeff, while wearing a stylish red dress. © MICHAEL TRAN
