Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez arrive in Los Angeles on their new $80 million private jet

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, recently purchased an impressive $80 million aircraft known for its exceptional speed, approaching the sound barrier. Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, have already enjoyed a flight on this remarkable plane, spotted at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Jeff and Lauren flew to Los Angeles to meet Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble for a double date. They arrived in the city on a brand new Gulfstream G700, known for its impressive speed capabilities. The G700 reached over a thousand kilometers per hour, 92.5 percent closer to the speed of sound.

© Grosby Group Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, were spotted enjoying dinner together at the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome, Italy.

Jeff Bezos acquired the aircraft in July, which is notable for its speed and luxurious amenities. The interior features five distinct living areas, encompassing a primary suite with a bed, bathroom, shower, dining room, cabin, lounge, and crew rest area. Jeff's private jet has leather seats, a high-end kitchen, custom finishes, and wood applications throughout the cabin.

Although it is one of the most potent and fastest aircraft in the world, TMZ details that it is tranquil inside, just like a whisper. It should be noted that Bezos has two other private planes in his 'garage'', although they are more elegant and sophisticated than the one he recently acquired.

Love is in the air

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, who have been engaged for over a year, frequently share their love and adventures online while they plan their wedding. Lauren posted a heartfelt message on Jeff's birthday, expressing her love and appreciation for him. The message expressed her wishes for his happiness and contained loving words of admiration.

She also threw him a big bash. The party was one of the most exclusive events of the year, and the guest list included Beyoncé, Jay Z, Oprah, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Heidi Klum, Jewel, Kendall Jenner, Ivanka Trump, and more. “Jeff's having a blast,” said " source to Page Six. “He was"hugging everyone and thanking them for coming.”

© Tasos Katopodis Lauren wore a red corseted dress to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC. on April. She was accompanied by her romantic partner Jeff Bezos, who looked elegant in a classic tuxedo.

The event boasted star-studded entertainment, headlined by The Black Eyed Peas and a captivating performance by Katy Perry. Notably, Katy Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom, donned coordinated, eye-catching ensembles for the affair, which they proudly showcased on their social media accounts.

Lauren wore a $4,995 crystal-covered rocket ship purse for the celebration. The handbag was a subtle reference to Bezos' Origin aerospace company, adding sophistication to Sanchez's appearance. Numerous celebrities attended the couple's parties, and Sanchez's accessories stood out as one of the evening evenings.

Jeff and Lauren'Lauren's 2024

The businessman and the helicopter pilot had a great summer in 2024. The pair had plenty of romantic moments around Europe. Most recently, they all smiled during their latest outing in Rome, Italy. Jeff and Lauren were photographed sharing a meal and kissing in front of the Trevi Fountain.

The couple traveled to Rome to meet with the Pope and decided to enjoy some of the landmarks in Italy. Lauren wore a red minidress paired with white heels. She completed the look with a diamond ring and matching earrings.

