Lauren Sánchez revives vintage Chanel summer dress during glamorous Ibiza vacation alongside Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez and her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, recently made a stylish splash in Ibiza. They were spotted enjoying a getaway alongside friends. The couple looked at ease as they walked arm-in-arm towards Bezos's lavish superyacht, Koru.
Lauren has sparked fashion interest among critics and turned heads with her vintage Chanel dress. The piece, a surf-print minidress from the early 2000s, highlighted her playful style.
The couple's Ibiza vacation comes after the pair visited Pope Francis at the Vatican for a private meeting. Lauren shared the news on her Instagram, sharing some photos of the special moment. She wore a navy suit with a long skirt and a jacket and styled her hair in a high bun, giving it an elegant edge. Bezos wore a black suit with a white button-up and a matching black tie.
She summarized her meeting in the caption, sharing the moment's importance with her followers. "It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, @franciscus at his home in the Vatican," she wrote. "His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts," she continued, clearly moved by the Pope.