Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sánchez revives vintage Chanel summer dress during glamorous Ibiza vacation alongside Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., and Lauren Sanchez attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024, in Sun Valley, Idaho. The annual gathering organized by the investment firm Allen & Co brings together the world's most wealthy and powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)© Kevork Djansezian,Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez revives vintage Chanel summer dress during glamorous Ibiza vacation alongside Jeff Bezos

The piece, a surf-print minidress from the early 2000s, highlighted her playful style

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
AUGUST 20, 2024 9:59 AM EDT

Lauren Sánchez and her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, recently made a stylish splash in Ibiza. They were spotted enjoying a getaway alongside friends. The couple looked at ease as they walked arm-in-arm towards Bezos's lavish superyacht, Koru.

Lauren has sparked fashion interest among critics and turned heads with her vintage Chanel dress. The piece, a surf-print minidress from the early 2000s, highlighted her playful style. 

You may also like

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Ibiza© The Grosby Group

The garment is a creation of the late Karl Lagerfeld from his time at Chanel. It is part of a collection that blurred the line between high fashion and everyday wear, per What Goes Around Comes Around.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Ibiza. © The Grosby Group

Matching Lauren's relaxed aesthetic, Jeff Bezos is seen wearing a comfortable yet stylish outfit perfect for a summer day in Ibiza. He has a light brown polo shirt with white trim around the collar and sleeves paired with white shorts that feature a dark stripe down the sides. He accessorizes his look with a navy blue baseball cap and dark sunglasses, completing the ensemble with a pair of beige Birkenstock-style sandals. 


Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Ibiza.© The Grosby Group

Lagerfeld designed everyday objects using ultra-luxe fabrications with a sporty vibe, releasing a capsule collection for Summer 2002 known as the Surf Line. Each piece featured a pop-art graphic print of a red CC logo surfing on a breaking wave. This print was also used on a Classic Flap bag, a Beach tote, a Bikini, a cotton Hawaiian button-up, and even an umbrella.

The couple's Ibiza vacation comes after the pair visited Pope Francis at the Vatican for a private meeting. Lauren shared the news on her Instagram, sharing some photos of the special moment. She wore a navy suit with a long skirt and a jacket and styled her hair in a high bun, giving it an elegant edge. Bezos wore a black suit with a white button-up and a matching black tie.

She summarized her meeting in the caption, sharing the moment's importance with her followers. "It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, @franciscus at his home in the Vatican," she wrote. "His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts," she continued, clearly moved by the Pope.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS