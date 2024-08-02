Lauren Sanchez looks stunning in red: Her best fashion moments [PHOTOS]

Lauren Sanchez has been having the best time this summer in the Mediterranean. The former journalist invited her closest friends to hang out inside her lavish yacht, with his soon-to-be husband Jeff Bezos. Among her celebrity friends; Eva Longoria and Brooks Nader have documented their time with Lauren, taking to social media to share photos from their sweet moments together.

Lauren has shown her stunning fashion moments on and off the red carpet, this time wearing a figure-hugging red lace dress and posing for photos with her friends, proving that red is one of her favorite colors.

© LaurenSanchez/Instagram Most recently, Lauren was photographed in New York wearing a red Schiaparelli dress, which was crafted from fake fingernails. She paired the look with nothing but her diamond ring, sharing her excitement about her upcoming wedding.



© Tasos Katopodis Lauren wore a red corseted dress to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC. on April. She was accompanied by her romantic partner Jeff Bezos, who looked elegant in a classic tuxedo.



© LaurenSanchez/Instagram Lauren was all smiles with her friend Brooks Nader, who recently made headlines after rumors about a romance with Tom Brady surfaced. The Sports Illustrated model and the media personality went on to reunite in Italy this summer.

© LaurenSanchez/Instagram Lauren wore a semi-sheer red lace dress in Italy, joined by her closest friends. Eva Longoria wore a gray dress, while Brooks showed off her incredible figure in a white mini dress.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Lauren stole the show in NYC back in November 2023 attending the Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center.



© MICHAEL TRAN Lauren made headlines in March 2024 after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, walking hand-in-hand with Jeff, while wearing a stylish red dress.



© Stefanie Keenan The 'This Is About Humanity' event celebrated its 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles, where Lauren was one of the honorees of the night.





