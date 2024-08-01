Eva Longoria is the latest 'Latina Brat' after completing the 'Apple' dance in a tiny bikini

Eva Longoria, known for her iconic role in "Desperate Housewives" and her recent directorial success with "Flamin' Hot," has recently dived headfirst into the viral world of TikTok. On July 30, the 49-year-old actress and director shared a sensational video of herself performing Charli XCX's infectious new dance challenge set to her track "Apple."

Longoria was joined by her friend Elsa Collins for this eye-catching video. The duo rocked a dazzling gold string bikini paired with a casual, messy bun, adding a relaxed yet playful vibe to their performance. Their dance moves, synchronized with the catchy beats of "Apple," showcased their impeccable rhythm and undeniable fun spirit.

The viral dance trend has been sweeping across TikTok, with countless celebrities and influencers, including Jessica Alba, jumping on the bandwagon to showcase their spins on the choreography. In a playful caption, Longoria wrote, "Latina BRATS for Kamala," a nod to the Brat summer movement inspired by Charli XCX's latest album, "Brat." This caption cleverly blends pop culture and political support as Longoria shows her solidarity with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is gearing up for the 2024 Democratic presidential race.

How did the 'Brat Summer' trend start

After the album was released, Gen Z dubbed it the "brat season," an aesthetic trend characterized by partying, cool-girl style, and lime green. This trend became popular on TikTok, with 41.2K posts under the hashtag #bratsummer. Despite the negative connotations of the word "brat," brat summer is all about embracing imperfections and chaos.

© Getty Images Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Cultureâ¢ Presented By Coca-ColaÂ® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The term went from music aesthetic to politics, with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow addressing the brat memes with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. "Last night, Charli XCX tweeted 'Kamala is brat,'" Maddow said. "To be totally honest with you, I'm not totally sure what that means." The Kamala HQ campaign account on X, also adapted to the "brat" album cover art, and on Instagram, they shared a post inspired by the brat aesthetic.