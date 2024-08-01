Zendaya nails the Parisian chic style in new photos

Zendaya is spending part of her summer in Paris, France. The beloved actress and fashion personality has been attending various events at the Paris Olympics and has been photographed enjoying the city. In a recent appearance, she wore a tight top and a dress, resulting in a simple yet chic outfit that is perfect for Paris and the summer.

Photos showed Zendaya wearing a tight white top, a green pleated skirt, and some white ballet flats. While the look is made up of three different elements, they all balance each other out perfectly, resulting in a summery look that's perfect for the daytime without sacrificing any elegance.

Zendaya stopped to greet various people and even signed some photographs. She was spotted leaving the Crillon hotel, where she's been staying over the past few days as she attends various Olympic events.

Zendaya's days in Paris

Zendaya is a lover of all sports, often attending events like tennis tournaments all over the world, and the Olympics. She arrived in Paris in mid-July, attending the Olympic's Opening Ceremony alongside A-listers like Serena Williams and Alan Cummings. She also attended the ‘The Prelude To The Olympics’ party, organized by Vogue and featuring games and all sorts of attractions for celebrities and athletes. For the occasion, Zendaya boasted a blonde hairstyle and a black and glittery gown that made her into one of the most stylish celebrities of the evening.

Aside from attending Olympic events, Zendaya has also been making visits to London, where she's been seen supporting her boyfriend Tom Holland at the play "Romeo and Juliet," where he stars in the lead role. In an interview with British Vogue, Zendaya revealed she "could not be more proud" of Holland. "I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she said.