Zendaya and Tom Holland‘s families approve of their relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland have become one of the favorite celebrity couples after confirming their relationship in 2021. While they kept it private for some time, they began sharing glimpses into their romance with interviews and public outings. After three years of dating, it’s clear that they are serious. And while they have fan's approval, their families are also reportedly on board.

Zendaya and Holland look like the perfect couple with a bright future. According to a source from Us Weekly, their families are “all in” with their relationship. “[They] think they’re perfect together," the insider said.

As two of the biggest names in Hollywood, they have navigated their fame, careers, and busy lives without any drama or public scandals. The actors started as "besties" which the insider said is the reason "their relationship is rock solid.”

Their love story

Zendaya and Tom Holland met in 2016 while on the set of 'Spider Man: Homecoming'

They met each other after being cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which began production in June 2016. Their chemistry did not go unnoticed, but they denied any romance. After they were pictured locking lips in a car in July 2021, they went IG official a few months later in September.

The Hollywood A-List couple also seems to be incredibly mature and respectful of their careers. When Zendaya’s Challengers came out, there were plenty of insecure guys who couldn't fathom the idea of watching your girlfriend play a role like that. “They’re each other’s biggest supporters,” Us Weekly's source said, adding, “They ‘get’ each other.”

What's next for the couple?

After three years together, the public is curious about the next steps between the private couple. A source told PEOPLE in April, "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality." But from how the couple has navigated their relationship, we likely won't find out about their next steps until it comes directly from them. "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the insider said.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York's Theatre after a 'Romeo and Juliet' press night on May 23, 2024

While we have to wait and see if Zendaya ever pops up with an engagement ring, they are both enjoying their successes. Holland is currently finishing his leg as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End stage. Zendaya told Vogue and British Vogue in their May cover, that she “could not be more proud” of him. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she told the outlet. The actor has five more show days.