Zendaya can’t wait to watch Tom Holland’s as Romeo; She ‘could not be more proud’

Zendaya is incredibly proud of her boyfriend, Tom Holland. As she’s promoting her new film “Challengers,” the actress has opened up about her career and her relationship with Holland, revealing that she’s thrilled to get to watch him perform onstage.

Holland and Zendaya promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Zendaya was featured on the cover of British Vogue, where she opened up about her relationship with Holland, a subject that she normally avoids. She discussed Holland’s casting in the awaited West End production of “Romeo & Juliet.” The occasion is a special one, marking his return to the theater after making his debut in “Billy Elliot” when he was 11 years old.

The actress revealed that she "could not be more proud" of Holland and that she was planning on watching the show a lot of times. "I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she said.

The two have been working together for years, first meeting on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Zendaya’s perspective on fame and Holland’s career

Zendaya also discussed Holland’s approach to fame. She recounted that while the two were involved in all of the “Spider-Man” films, Holland had to deal with a lot of pressure. “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” she said. “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”

Despite the stress of his experience, Zendaya admires how he handled the situation. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully,” she said.